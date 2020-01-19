Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45, approximately 67,666 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

