PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

PACW stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 993,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,987. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

