Patron Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Patron has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $75,036.00 and approximately $1,081.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.02771011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00198578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,862,912 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene, Exrates, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

