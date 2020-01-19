Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Receives $25.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

