Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,355,000 after buying an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after buying an additional 348,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

