PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 563,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $374.53 million, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.68. PDL BioPharma has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,236.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 735,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 680,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 103.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 473,528 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,058.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 498,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 455,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 204,999 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth $632,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

