Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

Shares of PSON stock traded up GBX 25.20 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 588.60 ($7.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 638.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 745.43. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

