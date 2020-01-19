Peel Hunt Lowers N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 200 ($2.63).

BWNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 153.75 ($2.02).

Shares of N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 107.90 ($1.42) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.12. The company has a market cap of $307.68 million and a P/E ratio of -16.86. N Brown Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

