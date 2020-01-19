Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.10) target price on shares of Capital Drilling in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Capital Drilling has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.99).

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

