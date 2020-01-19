Peel Hunt Reaffirms Sell Rating for Quiz (LON:QUIZ)

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Quiz in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Quiz in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:QUIZ traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 126,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.68. Quiz has a 1-year low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The firm has a market cap of $19.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

