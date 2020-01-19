Peercoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.08 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $43,312.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious and WEX. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,922.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.53 or 0.03795359 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004282 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00619756 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,916,162 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, WEX, YoBit, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

