Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:PBA opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 110.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

