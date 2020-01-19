Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.