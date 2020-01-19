Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.
Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
