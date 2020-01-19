Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Persimmon to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,891 ($38.03). 1,148,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,657.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,250.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

