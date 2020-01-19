Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $2,862,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

