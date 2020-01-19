PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.89.

PG&E stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,243,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,566. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. PG&E has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 275.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 228,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 167,740 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

