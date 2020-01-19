Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

