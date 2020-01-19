Pillar (PLR) Reaches Market Cap of $5.53 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $162.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

