Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.17. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

