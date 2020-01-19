PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Reaches $733,418.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $733,418.00 and approximately $169,845.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,913.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.03781840 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00619756 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000410 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.