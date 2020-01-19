PLATINCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $25.89 Million (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00056684 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $25.89 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,076,705 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.