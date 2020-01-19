PlayChip Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, PlayChip has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $17.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.73 or 0.05750226 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128010 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001294 BTC.

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

