PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $154.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $157.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.35.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $17,338,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6,644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,530,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.