POA Network (POA) Market Cap Achieves $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance and Bibox. In the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network Profile

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.