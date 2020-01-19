Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 217,253 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 83,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Polar Power alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polar Power stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 206,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 2.04% of Polar Power as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.