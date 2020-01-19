Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $523.25

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.25 and traded as high as $531.50. Polypipe Group shares last traded at $526.00, with a volume of 298,437 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 459 ($6.04).

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 523.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 448.45. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.