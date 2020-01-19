Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Up 7.7%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), 1,426,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

In other news, insider Paul Johnson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

