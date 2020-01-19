Primas Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $440,377.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, LBank and OKEx. In the last week, Primas has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primas Token Profile

Primas was first traded on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

