PRIZM (PZM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $490,003.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002564 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $115.70 million and approximately $490,003.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,081.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.36 or 0.03869719 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004282 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00616473 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002200 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.