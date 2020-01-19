Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.7 million.Progress Software also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.87-2.92 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.