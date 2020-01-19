Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $13.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 119.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 30.2% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

