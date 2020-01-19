Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

PBYI opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

