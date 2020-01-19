Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. 322,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,884. The stock has a market cap of $228.19 million, a P/E ratio of -78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,567,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.