QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QEP. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:QEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 12,289,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $927.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.12.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after buying an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 148.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after buying an additional 4,808,694 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 4,106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,645 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

