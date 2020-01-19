Qitmeer (HLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,268.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, CoinBene, Allcoin and Coinnest. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $2,268.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinnest, ZB.COM and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.