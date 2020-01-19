Qredit (XQR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $562,144.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market capitalization of $562,144.00 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qredit has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000221 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

