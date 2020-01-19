Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Earns Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on the stock.
QUIZ traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 126,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.68. Quiz has a 12-month low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28.
About Quiz
