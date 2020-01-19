Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Earns Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on the stock.

QUIZ traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 126,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.68. Quiz has a 12-month low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

