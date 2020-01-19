Rank Group (LON:RNK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Rank Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

RNK traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 281.50 ($3.70). The company had a trading volume of 377,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 38.04. Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 284.50 ($3.74). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.37.

In related news, insider William Floydd bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell bought 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

