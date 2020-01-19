Rapidz Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $68,317.00 and approximately $10,877.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.03006879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00198450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127505 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,164,384 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

