Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $439,214.00 and approximately $6,992.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.02809440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00131102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

