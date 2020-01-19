Ravencoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.70 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $138.68 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, QBTC, CryptoBridge and IDCM. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03013278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127813 BTC.

999 (999) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039693 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,327,130,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDCM, Bittrex, Upbit, Nanex, Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, QBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

