Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,867,000 after purchasing an additional 178,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,548,000 after acquiring an additional 212,361 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $231.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $162.67 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.83.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

