Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Receives $161.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $160.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.58.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Insiders sold a total of 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

