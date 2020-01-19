Renren (NYSE:RENN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE RENN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 50,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $41.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. Renren has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renren will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

