Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

REFR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,279. Research Frontiers has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 52.27% and a negative net margin of 205.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 33.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 55.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 303,703 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.