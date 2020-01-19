Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retrophin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 190,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,500. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $716.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.86. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $132,280. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 641.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.