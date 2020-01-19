Revain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $748,546.00 (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Revain has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $748,546.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.87 or 0.02816040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00199470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00133534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Revain

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitFlip, OKEx, BitForex, C-CEX, YoBit, Kuna, Mercatox, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

