Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Rewalk Robotics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Rewalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 322.41% and a negative return on equity of 192.14%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rewalk Robotics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

