Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price target (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,270 ($69.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.80) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Independent Research decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price target (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,366.71 ($57.44).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 124.50 ($1.64) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,651 ($61.18). The company had a trading volume of 3,445,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,419.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,333.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.