RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RISE Education Cayman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RISE Education Cayman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

REDU traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $401.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.77. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REDU. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 238,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

